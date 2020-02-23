Punjab CM Usman Buzdar announces university for Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday announced establishment of a university in the city.

He said that after the establishment of the university, there would be no need to go to other universities for getting higher education.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at Circuit House.

The chief minister also performed groundbreaking of various uplift projects. He announced construction of a two-way road from Alipur to Muzaffargarh and gave the status of tehsil to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

The chief minister also announced establishment of the Industrial Estate in Muzaffargarh, which would be set up on 400 acres land and hoped that employment opportunities would be created on a large scale.

He said that parks would be constructed at Head Punjnad and Head Taunsa to promote tourism. Usman Buzdar also inaugurated upgradation of rural health centre projects in Shah Jamal and Muzaffargarh and Rescue 1122 service in Kot Addu and Jatoi. He also performed ground breaking of Jatoi to Sethari Road, which would be constructed with Rs 80 million. He also planted a tree on the Circuit House premises.

The chief minister said that the work on development package worth Rs 19 billion was underway for progress and prosperity of the masses of the district. Parliamentarians, the commissioner, the RPO, the DC and others were also present.

The CM also visited the DHQ Hospital and opened projects at gynae ward and labour room and reviewed other facilities there. He inquired after the health of patients and asked them about the health facilities.

He said that the government was bringing revolutionary steps in health sector and assured that quality health facilities would be ensured.

Usman Buzdar also inaugurated the Qasr-e-Behbood and visited class rooms set up for the training of women and asked about their issues. He said that the government was making all-out effort to provide relief to the common man. The free of cost training was being imparted to women at the centre while the project was completed at a cost of Rs 60 million.

The chief minister said that the training about eight various programmes was being imparted to women according to need of market and assured that more facilities would be extended there. The women thanked the CM for visiting the centre and listening to their problems.

He also inaugurated first ever of its kind facilitation centre at the Deputy Commissioner Office and reviewed facilities there. He also paid a visit to Sadar police station where a police squad presented him guard of honour.