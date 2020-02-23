close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

Family protests gang-rape

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

LAHORE: The family of a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped in Millat Park police area, protested at Yateem Khana Chowk for justice on Saturday.

The protestors blocked road for every kind of vehicular traffic which created mess. They chanted slogans against police. The protesters said that five persons raped the victim on Feb 18. Police have nominated one person named Adil. They demanded immediate arrest of the five accused persons.

Latest News

More From Pakistan