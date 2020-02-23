India fight back but NZ ahead

ELLINGTON: Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor combined to ensure New Zealand held a first innings lead in the first Test against India in Wellington on Saturday but the advantage was not overwhelming.

The marquee New Zealand pair both fell short of substantial innings by their standards, with captain Williamson out for 89 and Taylor gone for 44.

But their 93-run stand for the third wicket was enough to lift New Zealand from 73-2 to be ahead of India’s 165 before the tourists fought back with three wickets in the final session. When bad light brought an early end to the day, New Zealand were 216 for five, to lead by 51. Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three for 31 off 15 overs.

Williamson went to the middle following the early dismissal of Tom Latham and was rocked by Sharma with the first ball he faced but from there he returned to his patient, confident self. He put on 47 with Tom Blundell (30) for the second wicket before being joined by Taylor to put New Zealand in front.

The New Zealanders were clearly relishing home conditions in their first Test since being thrashed 3-0 in Australia. Taylor, New Zealand’s highest run scorer and celebrating his 100th Test, received a standing ovation when he entered the arena where he looked in fine touch as he peppered the boundaries with six fours and a six.

India 1st innings (Overnight 122-5)

P. Shaw b Southee 16

M. Agarwal c Jamieson b Boult 34

C. Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 11

V. Kohli c Taylor b Jamieson 2

A. Rahane c Watling b Southee 46

H. Vihari c Watling b Jamieson 7

R. Pant run out (Patel) 19

R. Ashwin b Southee 0

I. Sharma c Watling b Jamieson 5

M. Shami c Blundell b Southee 21

J. Bumrah not out 0

Extras (lb1, w3) 4

Total (all out; 68.1 overs) 165

Bowling: Southee 20.1-5-49-4, Boult 18-2-57-1, de Grandhomme 11-5-12-0, Jamieson 16-3-39-4 (3w), Patel 3-2-7-0

New Zealand 1st innings

T. Latham c Pant b Sharma 11

T. Blundell b Sharma 30

K. Williamson c sub (Jadeja) b Shami 89

R. Taylor c Pujara b Sharma 44

H. Nicholls c Kohli b Ashwin 17

B. Watling not out 14

C. de Grandhomme not out 4

Extras: (b1, lb1, w5) 7

Total: (five wickets; 71.1 overs) 216

Bowling: Bumrah 18.1-4-62-0 (5w), Sharma 15-6-31-3, Shami 17-2-61-1, Ashwin 21-1-60-1

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Aleem Dar (PAK)

TV Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).