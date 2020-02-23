426 graduates awarded degrees

Islamabad : The Isra University conferred degrees to around 426 students belonging to Medical Sciences, Nursing, Physical Therapy, Electrical, Electronics, Civil Engineering, Medical Lab Technology, Vision Sciences and Audiology, says a press release.

Everything changes with time, except the change itself. We live in an age of innovation and change, and in such an age, the universities have a special obligation. They must hold fast to the best of the past, and do more for the best of the future, said Prof. Dr. Asadullah Kazi, Chancellor, Isra University while presiding over its 4th convocation of Isra University held on 22 February 2020 at Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad.

While talking about change, Prof. Dr. Asadullah Kazi said that we must get ready for globalization, which is like the river that has burst its banks. He advised that we must learn swimming or else we will be drowned. As a parting message to the students, he said, ‘Work hard to achieve your goals. I want you to become great, as we are optimistic in you. You are the leaders of tomorrow, so get yourself ready to address the challenges of the future.’ He went on and reminded the students their goal as educated citizens, ‘to uphold the image of your country, by letting the world know that we are a peaceful nation.’

Further in his address, he accentuated the importance of education and said that learning is a lifelong process that continues from the cradle to the grave. He urged the students to be competitive and participative in order to extend their knowledge. ‘There can be no development without participation; and there can be no participation without communication, in this age of digital literacy,’ he said.

On this felicitous occasion, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rashid Shaikh, Vice Chancellor, Isra University in his address said that the main purpose of such events is not only to confer degrees on the students but also to honor those who have performed meritoriously.

Prof. Shaikh said that, in the light of a verse from The Holy Quran he said, ‘Knowledge inculcates in a person sense of responsibility and accountability.’ While expressing his expectations of the graduating batch he said, ‘I hope that the graduating students of this University will demonstrate this purpose of the knowledge and will emerge as torch-bearers of truth and be paragons of virtue.’

He also shared the tremendous progress shown by Isra University and the various achievements made over the years. In his closing remarks, he congratulated the graduating students and expressed his good wishes for their future endeavors.

At the convocation, out of 426 graduates, 268 received degree for Bachelor in Medical Sciences, Nursing and Physical Therapy, MLT, Vision Sciences and Audiology whereas, 80 post graduate degrees were awarded in different programs of Medical and Allied Medical Sciences. Apart from this, one student was also conferred upon a PhD in Basic Medical Sciences.

In addition, 76 received degree for Bachelor and Master in Electrical Engineering, Electronics. Apart from this, two students were also conferred upon a PhD in Rehabilitation Sciences.

At the end, awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals to the outstanding students for securing positions in their relevant Faculties and Departments. This year, Saadia Rehman, a graduate of MBBS program, Azka Kainat a graduate of DPT program, Ambreen Ayub a graduate of BS (Nursing) Program, Augustine a graduate of MLT program, Mobeen Ali a graduate of BS(Audiology), Huma Murtaza a graduate of BS (Vision Sciences), Muhammad Ayaz a graduate of BT-Hons (Electronics) and Muhammad Usman a graduate of BT-Hons (Electrical Engineering) and Waqas Abbasi & Fayyaz Ahmed graduate of BT-Hons (Civil Engineering) received Gold Medals.