TNFJ office-bearers meet Moosavi

Islamabad: The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that love for the family of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is declared as ‘Ajr-e-Risalah’ which is also a blessing for the world of humanity. The followers of prophet Muhammad and his pious progeny are duty-bound to engage themselves in the love and teachings of the ‘Ahl-e-Bait-e-Athaar’ (A.S) to be able to understand the secret behind the holy Prophet’s will that is not attainable without realizing the status of these sacred personalities. He said this while addressing to the office bearers of TNFJ and its sub-organizations. On this occasion, Agha Moosavi also announced to observe ‘Alami Ashra-e-Ajr-e-Risalah from Rajab ul Murajab 1 to 10, says a press release.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that the order of paying ‘Ajr e Risalah’ is not a mere order but it is full of wisdom and insight. The real purpose of the holy Prophet (PBUH&HP) was to protect the messages of ‘Tauheed’, ‘Risala’h, and ‘Wialaya’t as the objectives of the holy Prophet’s family (A.S) are none but the achievement of Alllah’s contentment, preaching of sacred heavenly message and showing the path of righteousness to the people and the sacred members of the holy Prophet’s family offered countless and unmatchable sacrifices in the achievement of these objectives and delivered them to the people unedited and in its actual form. Agha Moosavi said that to be able to offer ‘Ajr-e-Risalah’, we are duty bound to take steps for the ‘Marefat-e-Muhammad-o-Aal-e-Muhammad (PBUH) and ensure practical compliance to their pious character and teachings.