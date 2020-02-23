400 kite flyers, sellers jailed

Rawalpindi : The civil, judicial and session judges in lower courts have sent 400 kite flyers and sellers to Adiala Jail on violation of Kite Flying Act here on Saturday.

Despite ban, kite flying lovers celebrated ‘Basant’ and resorted to aerial firing while police arrested over 400 violators on Friday.

The violators were sent to jail on violation of 'The Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance, 2001 (Ordinance LIX of 2001)."

Police through loudspeakers warned public to avoid kite flying. Police vans were making announcements in all areas and warned public but kite flying lovers were flying kites.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Capt (r) Anwar-ul-Haq said that they will not spare violators at any cost. “Kite flyers are playing with the lives of people through chemical strings,” he said. “There is a complete ban on kite flying by Punjab government and we have been directed to take strict action against violators,” he said.

According to official spokesman of police, all police stations raided different areas to arrest kite-flyers and sellers. Police have recovered over 200,000 kites and over 55,000 chemical strings rolls from different localities, the spokesman said.

Punjab government has warned the district police officer that they will be held responsible if the ban on kite-flying is violated in their territories. Majority of youngster particularly students violated ban by flying and running behind kites.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsen Younas said that crackdown against kite flying would continue in future days. “We will never allow anybody to play with the lives of public,” he warned. On the other hand, people have strongly protested against police officials entering homes to arrest youth.

Majority of parents told 'The News' that their children were not habitual kite-flyers but were only watching kite flying when arrested by the police. Parents have appealed to the higher authorities not to arrest innocent boys only watch kite-flying. Police should warn those having kites or sting in their hands but arrest those they are making or selling kites and chemical stings, they appealed.

It is very unfortunate that over 50 bad incidents were reported during celebrating ‘Basant’ in city on Friday.