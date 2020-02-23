Turkish firm launches in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Turkey has inaugurated the newly built factory of the Turkish wood working brand MOOÖI Atolye, a statement said.

The Turkish woodwork industry has a vast legacy of embellishing decor and unique furniture style, the statement said. The factory would produce kitchens doors and wardrobes in Pakistan as per the European Standard. MOOÖI Atolye has vast experience of developing home interiors on European standards due to its large field of expertise on different trends and furniture varieties as per international standards.

Moreover, it has become easier to provide all its variety here, as the company is shifting technology and human resources to Pakistan, the statement added.