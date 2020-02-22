5 ‘terrorists’ killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Five alleged terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were killed during a joint operation in Zagi Ghar area in the limits of Mathra Police Station on Friday night, official sources said.

The sources said that acting on a tip-off, the police and Counter-Terrorism Department officials conducted an operation in Zagi Ghar area near Khyber district. An encounter took place between the terrorists and security personnel, the sources said, adding that five ‘terrorists’ including one wearing a suicide jacket, were gunned down in the action.

The bomb disposal unit experts rushed to the spot to defuse the suicide jacket and other explosives recovered from the spot. The source further said that as per initial information those killed in the operation were identified as Manan and Niaz Ali from Peshawar, Adnan from Khyber, Azizullah from Malakand and Jamil Ahmad from Dir.

Police said more information regarding the terrorists was being collected.

Three suicide jackets, three SMGs and two pistols along with wireless sets were also recovered in the operation, the sources added.