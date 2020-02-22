Dies in accident

PAKPATTAN: A 10-year-old boy died in an accident near Chak Zeeman Khan. Abdul Rahman and his brothers M Afzal and Faizan were on their way on a bike when a vehicle hit their bike. As a result, Abdul Rahman was killed on the spot .while his two brothers sustained injuries.

TREE PLANTATION: DC Ahmad Kamal has directed the officers of government departments to complete the target of tree plantation.

He was addressing a meeting held in connection with the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.