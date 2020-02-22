Seven cops booked for negligence

FAISALABAD: Seven cops of Thikriwala police station were booked on charges of showing negligence in duty and not completing investigation of cases on time.

On the report of SHO Waheed Shahid, police booked four sub-inspectors including Shahzad Qaiser, Mazhar Abbas, Mushtaq Ahmed and Faryad Ali and ASI Qamar Sultan, cops Shabbir Ahmed and Muhammad Zubair.

SHO SUSPENDED: City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry Friday suspended Buchiana police station SHO Muhammad Riaz Athwal on charges of showing incompetency in controlling crime. The CPO posted Manazir Ali Lak of Police Lines Faisalabad as SHO Lundianwala.

SHOPKEEPER ASSAULTS MINOR GIRL: A shopkeeper Friday assaulted sexually a minor girl. Accused Imtiaz Ahmed of Chak 209/RB, Dijkot, allured the girl and assaulted her. Dijkot police arrested him and booked him.

DIES IN ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Friday. Muhammad Imran of Chak 447/GB, Samundri, was travelling on his

motorcycle when a bus hit him on Samundri Road, leaving him dead on the spot.

12 BOOKED: Civil Defence teams Friday arrested 12 shopkeepers on charges of gas decanting and selling open petrol illegally.

On the report of Civil Defence, police arrested Akram Ali, Shahzad and Amir Hamza of Chak Jhumra Road, Asad Nadeem and Shah Nawaz of Chak 280/JB, Akram Ali, Mushtaq Ahmad and Khalid Naeem of Chak 214/RB and four shopkeepers from Dry Port Railway Crossing.

SEVEN HELD: Mansoorabad police Friday arrested seven people, including a bridegroom from Amin Town on charges of firing into the air in a wedding party.