SCCI says anti-business policies creating problems

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has said the business community is faced with a host of issues owing to hostile policies of the government which have negatively impacted the economy.

SCCI President Maqsood Anwar Pervez observed this while chairing a meeting of the trade leaders here on Friday said a press release. The meeting was attended by the SCCI Senior Vice President, Shahid Hussain, Chairman Anjuman-e-Tajiran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat Ali Khan, president of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Peshawar Muhammad Afzal and others. The SCCI chief said the business and industries have closed down due to business-hostile policies of the government. He said the additional burden of taxes on existing taxpayers has created a gulf between government and traders. Maqsood Anwar Pervez urged the government to reshape economic policies for bringing economic stability and take practical steps to resolve the business community problems.

The SCCI chief said presidents and office bearers of different bazaars and markets trade associations would be invited and discuss their problems and grievances. He assured the traders' issues would be taken up with the relevant authorities which pertained to taxes, including property, professional, trade and excise. Besides, the traders’ issues will also be discussed with subordinate departments of the Federal Board of Revenue.

The SCCI chief asked the trade leaders to promote a close liaison with the community at the bazaar level and present proposals for the resolution of their issues through the chamber platform. Maqsood Anwar Pervez vowed to take the business community on board while making key decisions and will devise a strategy for the resolution of their issues by making proper consultation. Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Zahidullah Shinwari, Shahid Husain, the SCCI SVP and others also spoke on the occasion and gave proposals for an amicable resolution to the business community problems.