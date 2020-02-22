Tepid measures

The PTI government's decision to provide relief to the people through utility stores is a stop-gap arrangement that will be insufficient in the long-run and benefit only those who live in the vicinity of a utility store. Past experience indicates that the vast sums handed over to the Utility Stores Corporation might not be spent prudently and efficiently.

The grave state of our balance of payments has resulted in a steep decline in the value of the rupee and consequently an equally precipitous spike in inflation. There is a need to analyze the causes behind our chronic balance of payments deficit and devise short term and long term strategies to stabilize the prices of essential goods. The government should come up with a multi-dimensional plan for curbing inflation across the board rather than benefitting a limited segment of society.

Dr Najeeb A Khan