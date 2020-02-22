Commits suicide

HARIPUR: A college student committed suicide in the urban limits of Haripur due to unknown reasons, police and family sources said on Friday. According to police, Umar Sajjad, 18, resident of Muhallah Bahnda, was a student of Government Postgraduate College Haripur. On Thursday evening, he went to his bedroom after having dinner with family. However, the family members rushed to his bedroom after hearing a gunshot. They found Umar fatally injured in the head and a 30-bore pistol was lying beside him. The family shifted the body to Haripur Trauma Centre for autopsy.