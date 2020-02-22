­AKFP general council meeting

Islamabad: The general council of the Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) met here with the AKFP President Muhammad Abdus Shakoor in the chair.

The national directors of different programmes presented their annual reports on education, health, safe drinking water, orphan care programme and other social services.

The meeting was also attended by snior vice president Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, vice president Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Mangat, secretary general Shahid Iqbal, executive director Khubaib Bilal, national directors, regional and district presidents.

The council members of the AKFP pledged to continue to service of humanity while living above from any discrimination. It was advised to take proper care of ego and respect of deserving and the poor while helping them out.