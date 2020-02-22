Thailand’s Meeson stars as Int’l Ladies Golf begins

LAHORE: Phannari Meeson of Thailand showed her class as the first round of the three-day international ladies golf championship got under way here at the Defence Raya Golf Course on Friday.

She turned out to be with an 18 holes score of gross 75 which she compiled with the help of 12 regulation pars and two supreme and perfect looking birdies on the 16th and 17th holes. Along the way she did face hiccups too when she double bogied sixth hole and had bogies on holes 3,7 and 9.

Out of the other international aspirants,Taniya Balasuriya of Sri Lanka was equally remarkable and noticeable was hitting off the tees on all par fours and par fives and precise and error free shots from the amiable fairways. Her score for the first round was gross 76 and she was one stroke behind the leader Phannari Meeson. Another who displayed good control was Chanettee Wannasen of Thailand and by virtue of steady play she was placed third with a gross score of 78.

Out of the Pakistani ladies competing in this championship, Suneya Osama came up with the best score out of the home participants and looks set to come up with a more exceptional performance in the rounds to come. Overall she is placed in fourth position with a score of gross 79. At a score of gross 80 were two ladies, Lana Ardini from Malaysia and Humna Amjad from Pakistan, followed by Maisarah Muhammed Hezri from Malaysia at a score of 81. Nada Mir from Qatar and Kayla Perera from Sri lanka and Magala Evah from Uganda were bunched together at a score of 83.

Dr Asma Afzal Shami of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) and head of ladies golf in Pakistan,has thus succeeded in creating history for ladies golf in Pakistan by holding this 1st PGF International Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2020.