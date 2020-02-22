close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2020

Pact signed to open 40 new e-Rozgaar centres

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2020

LAHORE :The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Ministry of Information Technology, Higher Education Department Punjab and Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism (YASAT) have signed an agreement to open 40 new e-Rozgaar centres in government colleges across Punjab in its first phase.

While talking to the media, Minister for IT and Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun said currently 33 centres were operational across the province in universities. Forty new centres in government colleges would be established. The expansion of the programme would create many opportunities for younger generation in small districts especially for women, he added.

YASAT Minister Muhammad Taimoor Khan said, “We intend to reach the grassroots.” So far, e-Rozgaar has trained 16,000 students who have earned foreign exchange of worth Rs23 crore, he added.

