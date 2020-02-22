Rs18.7b being spent on 2,284 schemes, says CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting at Circuit House in Layyah to review law and order as well as progress made on development schemes. Addressing the participants, the chief minister informed that Rs18.77 billion was being spent on 2,284 public welfare schemes in the district and vowed to include Layyah District in the overall development process.

No compromise will be made on the quality of development projects as I am visiting different areas to personally monitor the progress being on the development projects, he added. He regretted that past government beguiled the people by lip-service and enmity was made with Layyah District by ignoring its development. The incumbent government will overcome the deprivations of the area, he assured.

The chief minister announced establishing industrial estate in Chaubara and directed to take prompt steps in this regard. The development work will be done in consultation with the assembly members and Layyah and Taunsa will be connected with the motorway.

The construction work of forensic lab in DG Khan will be completed soon, while the DPS School will be established in Layyah, he added.

The chief minister announced upgrading the sub-campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University in Layyah and informed the participants that work was in progress to establish a university in every district. He directed to strictly follow open-door policy in offices and officers should work hard to solve the people’s problems. The problems being faced by MNAs and MPAs will be resolved at every level, he added.

Niaz Ahmed Jhakkar MNA, MPAs, including Rafaqat Ali, Tahir Randhawa, Shahabuddin, Malik Ahmed Ali Aulakh, Commissioner and RPO DG Khan, DC and DPO Layyah and others attended the meeting.

tribal areas: Usman Buzdar made a surprise visit to tribal areas of Mubarki and Mat Chandia in Koh-e Sulayman, DG Khan.

The locals were surprised to find him around and chanted the slogan of ‘long live Usman Buzdar.’ The chief minister sat on rocky land and listened to their problems. Talking to the locals in colloquial Balochi, Usman Buzdar maintained that the Koh-e Sulayman area is like his home and was unable to visit this area earlier due to pressing engagements. He assured of providing necessary facilities to the area and reiterated that he was the guardian of the interests of backward areas and removing the backwardness was his mission. I will go to every extent for the completion of my mission, he added.

The chief minister told that a tourist-resort was being developed in Mubarki while Koh-e Sulayman would be developed as a tourist spot. Meanwhile, the study was being conducted to construct small dams in the area, he added. The people appreciated that record development work had been done during a short span of chief minister-ship of Usman Buzdar while Koh-e Sulayman was intentionally ignored in the past. We are happy to find you around, they added.