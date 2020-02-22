Sports to be promoted at college level: Secretary college education

KARACHI: Secretary College Education Rafiq Ahmed Burriro said on Friday steps were being taken to promote physical education and sports in colleges across Sindh so that talented players can get through grassroots level to the regional, provincial and national levels.

“To bring talented players from colleges of Sindh up to national and international levels is our priority,” he said while talking to media during his visit to Government Boys Degree College Kotri.

The directors of physical education of colleges have been asked to find talented players at colleges to be groomed for national and international levels, he said.