Operation Raddul Fassad completes three years

RAWALPINDI: The cricket fans enjoying Pakistan Super League (PSL) owe holding of the mega event and sports returning to the country to Operation Raddul Fassad (RuD) which was launched across the board in February, 2017 to consolidate gains of previous operations as parts of war against terrorism.

The wave of terrorism which reached at peak in 2009 started declining following launch of operation Zarb e Azb in mid of the year 2014. However, it was required to indiscriminately eliminate the residual and latent threat of terrorism and consolidate gains made.

For that purpose, the RuD being participated by three armed forces, civil armed forces and law enforcing agencies was launched on February 22, 2017 as continuation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and would complete three years of successes on Saturday (today).

In the last three years, no less than 149000 Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) were conducted; more than 3800 threat warnings issued while over 400 terrorists’ plans were averted. They were young officers and Jawans who laid their lives for restoration of peace in this part of the world.

It was a strategy led by General Bajwa which helped in consolidating successes achieved from operation Sherdil to Zarb e Azb through operation Raddul Fassad which was the most difficult phase for having long-lasting peace.

The successes achieved through RuD were not possible without the unanimous political will, resolve of the nation and participation of civil armed forces, law enforcing agencies and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The role of media which continued to raise morale of armed forces and civil armed forces in success of the operation could also not be denied.

According to statistics, in war against terrorism since 2001 till date, more than 350 major and more than 850 minor operations were launched, Karachi jumped from 6th in crimes index to 91 position in world capitals.

The border fencing started by Pakistan in mid of 2017, is also planned to be completed by end of the ongoing year. The Pakistan Army so far has completed fencing along 1450 kilometers of planned 2611 kilometers of Pak-Afghan border which would help in preventing insurgency from the neighbouring country.

Out of 843 border forts planned, 343 have been completed and 161 under construction.As a deterrence to terrorism, the military courts sentenced 344 death penalties, 301 imprisonments of various duration to miscreants while five people were acquitted.General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s military diplomacy which was acknowledged by many reshaped Pakistan’s foreign policy and gave new directions to civil and military relations with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Russia and other countries and raised image of the country in community of the world.

The Chief of the Army Staff while taking forward his military diplomacy, visited the United States, UK, China, Turkey, Russia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and many other countries.

The famous Bajwa Doctrine is achieving peace in the country without compromising on the country’s sovereignty.The fact that it was super military diplomacy of General Bajwa along with effective response given to adversary following India’s February 2019 misadventure by crossing the Line of Control (LoC) which averted the region from major disaster when the tense situation brought two nuclear powers at the verge of war.

The Indian troops in the last three years committed 8000 Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) with highest number of CFVs in 2019 and highest number of casualties in 2018. The CFVs were responded effectively by Pakistan Army targetting Indian posts.

Many dignitaries including UN Secretary General, US senators John Mchain, Lindsey Graham, UK CGS Nick Carter, diplomats, and UK members of parliament also praised Pakistan’s peace efforts and war against terrorism.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres while leaving the country on completion of four-day visit acknowledged sacrifices and services of Pakistanis. “It was inspiring to meet some of brave men and women who are serving for peace around the world,” Guterres on his twitter said.

He also lauded efforts of Pakistan for security and regional peace. Referring to opening of Kartarpur Corridor, the UN Secretary General also praised Pakistan for inter-faith harmony. “I was honoured to visit Pakistan’s newly opened Kartarpur Corridor-a corridor of hope, connecting two key Sikh pilgrimage sites. This is a welcome symbol of interfaith harmony,” he said.

The two US Senators during their visit to the country also acknowledged that there could be no last peace in the region without Pakistan’s contribution.At the same time, the civil and military leadership, time and again have maintained that Pakistan desires peace but its desire should not be misconstrued as its weakness.