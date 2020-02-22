Khattak inaugurates gas supply scheme in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Friday the government would take all steps to ensure the provision of basic facilities to the people.

He was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the natural gas supply scheme in the Ghari Momin area of the Nowshera district. Chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Dr Imran Khattak, Ishaq Khattak, Dr Hidayat Shah and others were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said all areas of the Nowshera district will be provided with the natural gas supply. He recalled he had approved Rs 5 billion funds for the gas supply to Nowshera as chief minister and now ensured another one billion for the same. The defence minister said Rs 700 million amount was being spent on the electrification of 47 union councils of the district. This fund will be used to replace old and worn-out power lines. Khattak asked the opposition parties to put forward suggestions for improving the economy of the country.