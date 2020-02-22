Six students drown, five missing in Indonesia flood

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia: At least six students drowned and five others are missing after being caught by a flash flood in torrential rain while trekking near a river in Indonesia. Around two dozen students from a group of 250 were injured in the incident and taken to hospital in Yogyakarta, the country´s cultural capital on Java island.

“While they were trekking, suddenly the flood with strong current hit and swept away some students,” said national disaster mitigation agency spokesman Agus Wibowo in a statement. The students were from school scout clubs. The Southeast Asian archipelago is regularly hit by floods during the rainy season, which started in late November.