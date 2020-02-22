Two teenage friends among five dead in road mishaps

Two teenage friends among five people lost their lives on Friday in various road traffic accidents in Karachi.

According to police, two teenage friends, 16-year-old Shahroz, son of Abdullah, and 14-year-old Ahmed Raza, son of Rahim, were wounded when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle within the remits of the Khokhrapar police station.

They were taken to a nearby private hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Their bodies were later transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the victims were residents of the same area and were going somewhere on a motorcycle when the speedy vehicle hit them. Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and investigations are under way.

In another road accident, a youth, Sameer, 18, son of Saleem, died within the limits of the Manghopir police station. His body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, from where his family took it away without allowing medico-legal formalities.

Police said he was hit and killed by an unidentified vehicle. Two other men, whose identities are yet to be ascertained, also died on Friday in separate accidents. One of the mishaps occurred in Baldia Town within the limits of the Saeedabad police station when a man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was hit and killed by an unidentified vehicle.

An unidentified elderly man died in a traffic accident while he was crossing Shaheed-e-Millat Road within the limits of the Ferozabad police station. The body was taken to the JPMC and later shifted to a morgue for want of identification.