Lahore UC to replicate UK’s GP system, says Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan may model its health system on the National Health Services (NHS) of the United Kingdom to provide better health delivery in the country.

Addressing an inauguration of the overseas job creation portal here at the Governor’s House on Thursday, he said the General Practitioner (GP) system in the UK should also be adopted to provide medical treatment to the community in far-flung areas of the province, adding that the GP would be replicated as a pilot project at one of union councils (UCs) of Lahore soon.

A doctor as GP is connected to people in a community, examines patients and is well aware of their ailments and is paid for his services as per the patient ratio. The practice checks flow of patients to big cities without needs, the governor added.