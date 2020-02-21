Beware! Big brother is watching

ISLAMABAD: A cabinet member bought a luxury vehicle out of nowhere. Efforts were made to keep it hush-hush, nevertheless, it was reported. The minister is facing an internal inquiry and has often been found cursing the intelligence agency, which reported this.

Another cabinet member returned a deep-pocketed client who wanted to use his good offices for a favour. The only reason of refusal: “We are being watched,” he replied to the visitor. A chief minister and his cabinet went to witness a jeep rally in Cholistan Desert in Bahawalpur. The CM’s helicopter was used like a rickshaw for three consecutive days for daily transportation of the dignitaries. This was also reported; a potential NAB case.

A federal minister already facing a NAB inquiry have another two scams pending relating the money he has made during the current stint. They were dug out by the agency; not yet reported to NAB. Meeting of two cousin-ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan and Shehram Tarakai, with a retired old man. They thought it was secret but they were being watched and had been reported.

Some of the cabinet members when sit together over a cup of coffee, they don’t discuss the rocketing inflation and growing joblessness. “They discuss how they can evade watchful eyes following them at every step,” said a minister in knowledge of the above-mentioned episodes. They keep on exchanging notes which gadgets are safe for communication. Also, they hurl abuses, castigate spies in vain. Some of them, it is learnt, have also used different channels to persuade Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving up this practice. No success.

Who is watching them? The civilian agency. It was more into counter-terrorism operations than spying on politicians before Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was voted into power. The agency was given enough resources to equip itself with modern-day gadgets and training. But the focus has been shifted to “anti-corruption” under the watch of PTI government. Initially, the opposition was the only target but now it is also used for keeping an eye on the ministers, it has been learnt.

As PM keeps publicly naming the agency as a source of his information about the activities of who’s who, this doesn’t go well with the agency either. Recently, it was reported that the alleged role of Jehangir Tareen in sugar crisis was unearthed by the agency, which reported to PM. “Our work is of secret nature. Making it public is counter-productive for us,” said an official when asked about the ongoing activities. PM has been conveyed a number of time not to name the agency, it is learnt, each time he promised but didn’t keep it.

This unwanted exposure, according to a retired spy, makes agency officials villains in the eyes of those they are supposed to gather information from. When asked his opinion about spying on politicians, he said the agency is under PM. “Indulging in such activities is not by choice. It is what PM directs them to do,” he said.

Right now, there is no law for any intelligence agency. They came into existence through executive orders and operate under Standard Operating Procedures. Word of the boss is law for them. An effort was made by Dr Shoaib Suddle, former DG IB, to regulate the working of Intelligence Bureau. A draft Act of Parliament was also prepared. Whistle blower clause was also incorporated to encourage the leakage of information in the event of any wrongdoing. However, the draft couldn’t see the light of the day and the agencies continue working at the wish and whim of the bosses.