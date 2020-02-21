Abid Hasan brings ‘Scintillating Allegories’ to town

Islamabad : ‘Scintillating Allegories’ an exhibition by Karachi-based artist Abid Hasan opens at Gallery6 here today (Friday), with the CEO of Baltoro Partners Ali Saigol—an ardent patron of art in Pakistan—performing the inauguration. This is Abid’s sixth solo exhibition at the gallery in 11 years.

Abid Hasan graduated from Gordon College before moved to the Karachi School of Arts to study Fine Arts. Over the years, he has not only become an established painter but also an interior designer. The artist possesses remarkable skills in terms of creating unique artworks through the application of chemicals and paints on layers of original silver leaf and gold leaf applied on canvas.

Each painting goes through an intricate five-step process. The reaction of oxidizing agents on silver and gold creates enticing textures, on which Abid overlays paints to produce amazing compositions. He has achieved mastery in this unique technique through meticulous work spread over 19 years.

Discussing the philosophy of his current artworks, Abid said, “My artwork does not describe the visible clichéd landscapes, but the invisible and undiscovered insides of our world. It is astounding that everything needed for life and to fulfill our energy requirements is embedded in nature, and that we must only discover and invent ways to make use of them. The inside of the earth has been made with layers of rock, water and a world of species and materials. Like the layers on an onion, the inside of the earth is layered extensively and separately, yet every layer diffuses within the other. With the warm pink and earthy tones, an aesthetically pleasing design has been put inside the earth and thus it can be said that not just the exterior but the interior of the world that we live on is created with great awe. Just like a journey within a person’s inner self, a voyage within the earth we live on is necessary to explore its potential, the amount of energy it has, and the extent to which it is self-reliant and self-sustaining.”

Commenting on the exhibition, the exhibition’s curator Dr. Arjumand Faise expressed how amazed he is by Abid’s creative abilities. “Abid is a serious painter who comes up with variable themes. For example, in ‘Noor-e Sehr,’ he illustrated Faiz’s poetry in an abstract but eloquent way; in ‘Buzzing Bellows,’ he dealt with the undercurrent whisperings, hounding bellows and outrageous happenings that were taking place in the country in the early 2018, and now in ‘Scintillating Allegories’ he is dealing with inner landscapes of the earth. In all, one sees a variety of compositions that are not only stunning but captivating as well. The compositions are outstanding, glistening, intense, energetic, and lively, reflecting an inner powerful voice that cannot remain unheard. This exhibition will continue till February 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., including Sundays.