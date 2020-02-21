Ex-Pak boxer dies of cancer

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan boxing hero, Olympian Usmanullah Khan has expired in Canada Thursday as he finally lost his struggle against cancer.

His family had recently appealed to the government to help him travel back to the country and spent last days of his life his family in Faisalabad. The former South Asian and Asian Championship gold medalist was suffering with brain tumor. Even specialists in Canada expressed their inability to handle the case at that last stage. After being diagnosed with brain tumor, Usman was treated in Pakistan and as a last resort he was advised to consult cancer specialists in Canada.

The Pakistan Olympic Association in a message to Lt Col (retd) Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung, Secretary General Pakistan Boxing Federation conldoled the death of former Olympian boxer Usmanullah Khan. Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary General, POA in a message stated: “Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA and the entire Olympic family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on the demise of Usman Ullah Khan.