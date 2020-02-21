Condolence reference for Naeemul Haq

LAHORE: A condolence reference and Quran Khawani for late Naeemul Haq, the PTI founding member and the close confidant of Prime Minister Imran Khan was held here at Governor House.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Provincial Ministers Husnain Bahadar Dareshak, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Abdul Aleem Khan and more than 5,000 party workers attended the ceremony.

The condolence reference and Quran Khawani for Naeemul Haq (late) was arranged by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar here at Governor House. Wife of Punjab Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar, PTI MPAs Saadia Sohail Rana, Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema, MPA Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri, Prime Minister’s Adviser Sahibzada Jahangir Khan, MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh, PTI Southern Punjab President Noor Khan Bhabha, former PTI Central Punjab Secretary General Shoaib Siddiqui, Badshahi Mosque’s Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chief Minister Complaint Cell’s Vice-Chairman Nasir Salman, Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab’s Chairman Muhammad Waseem Ramey and thousands of party workers attended the reference. The governor said the sacrifices rendered by Naeemul Haq for the party and its workers would be remembered forever and his death deprived Prime Minister Imran Khan and the whole party of a sincere friend. In a video message, Amanul Haq, son of Naeemul Haq and daughter Eman thanked Punjab Governor, other party leaders and workers for paying homage to their late father.