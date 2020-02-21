Over 10,000 police to perform PSL security duties

LAHORE: Lahore Police (Operations Wing) has chalked out another comprehensive security plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Session-V cricket series to be held here from Friday (today) at Gaddafi Stadium.

According to the security plan, more than 10,000 police officers and officials will perform security duties including 16 SPs, 34 DSPs, 103 Inspectors, Sub-inspectors and 515 Upper subordinates during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the national and international players as well as citizens visiting cricket stadium to enjoy these matches.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Rai Babar Saeed while giving details of the security strategy said that Lahore Police have always played pivotal role in promoting International sports in Pakistan by providing maximum security to these events. Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police is all set to provide foolproof security to the visiting national and international players for the world class T-20 cricket series.

Rai Babar Saeed said that maximum efforts will be made to least disturb only the business activities of the traders and businessman during the matches and zero route will be provided to the teams by closing the roads for minimum time only during the movements of teams from their residential places to the stadium and vice versa. Surety bonds have been received from the concerned persons to ensure peaceful matches. Three layers security will be provided to the citizens who will only be allowed to enter the stadium after complete checking. Citizens will not be allowed to bring prohibited items with them. Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police has earlier provided foolproof security to all the national and international sports events being held in Lahore.

Rai Babar Saeed said that round the clock monitoring of the residential places of teams, routes, matches and movements of players and citizens in and round the Cricket Stadium will be ensured through the CCTV cameras.

He said that Dolphin Squad, Elite and Police Response Unit teams will continue their effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city. Snipers will be deputed on the roof tops to keep an eye on all the movements during these matches. Search and sweep operations are being conducted on daily basis in the city particularly around the cricket stadium and designated areas. He directed the officers concerned to remain in complete liaison and coordination with related departments including District Government and law enforcement agencies for maximum security arrangements.

Traffic plan: City traffic police have issued a traffic advisory plan to facilitate commuters during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Over 1600 traffic wardens, three SPs, 16 DSPs, and 181 Inspectors will regulate the traffic. Twenty fork-lifters and five breakdowns will be installed to remove wrong parking. Main Boulevard Gulberg, Liberty Chowk, Centre Point, Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, MM Alam Road will remain opened for all kinds of traffic.

Traffic will remain suspended from Muslim Town Morr to Kalma Chowk during the match. Vehicles will be parked in FC College and Punjab University Hostel parking. Vehicles installed with CNG/ LPG, and auto-rickshaws will not be allowed to enter the parking lots.

police station: Construction work of new building of police station Qila Gujar Singh has been completed. The four-storey building of Qila Gujar Singh police station has been built on an area of more than four canals. The building will be handed over to police department by the end of May.

CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed visited the building. A briefing was given to him by SSP Admin Capt Malik Liaqat, SP Civil Lines Capt (R) Dost Muhammad and officers of the Buildings Department. The CCPO said new buildings are being constructed in place of old police stations of Lahore police. New buildings will also be provided to those police stations that do not have their own building. The new building of the Qila Gujar Singh cost Rs 141 million.