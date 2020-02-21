Imad Wasim says he has a balanced side

KARACHI: Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim on Thursday said that his team is balanced and would try to take a good start against Peshawar Zalmi in their HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 opener here at National Stadium on Friday (today).

“No doubt Peshawar are a very good side but we also have a solid combination and we will try to deliver tomorrow,” Imad told a news conference here on Thursday. “It’s not difficult to name a single player as every player of our pool has a role in the team. I hope that Sharjeel makes a comeback,” Imad said.

The hard-hitting opener Sharjeel is returning to competitive cricket after serving a ban for corruption in cricket. Imad stressed that taking a solid start was very important. “Obviously Karachi is our home. I really enjoyed cricket here last year. All players, particularly the overseas, are very excited. It’s important to take a solid start in the first game of the event to tell the competing teams how good we are,” Imad said.

He said Karachi’s wicket was always good. “In Karachi the pitch is always good as here matches are high-scoring. Today’s game between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will show exactly what will happen as most probably our game will also be on the same wicket,” the allrounder said.

Imad strongly defended Sharjeel. “He is returning to cricket after a long time and that too at the biggest event. He should be given time. But the way he batted in the practice match was quite satisfactory,” Imad said. He said that his main plan was to score 170 plus runs.