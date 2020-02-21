Brain drain

Brain drain is one of the major problems faced by developing countries. The emigration of highly educated and skilled professionals from developing countries to the developed world undermines the domestic economy. Pakistan is one of those developing countries where most of the skilled labor works abroad in developed countries. This emigration is often driven by a desire among educated professionals for a better quality of life and to seek a more lucrative market for their skills.

However, developed countries have spent more on their human capital, which is the key to their prosperity. Developing countries like Pakistan have given more focus to GDP growth without making any effort to retain and build human capital. In order to achieve greater prosperity, Pakistan should focus on human capital as well.

Mehar Ali Soomro

Badin