Official inaugurates tree plantation drive in Mardan

TAKHTBHAI: A tree plantation campaign was launched at a ceremony in Shergarh area of Mardan district on Thursday.

Inaugurating the drive, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that plantation not only benefits the contemporary society but also ensures a healthy environment for the coming generations. Assistant Commissioner Takhtbhai Sobia Zia, Pakistan Tobacco Company office-bearers and local elders were also present at the inaugural ceremony. DPO Sajjad Khan said that during the campaign, half of the saplings would be provided by Pakistan Tobacco Company set-up in Shergarh while others would be arranged by Mardan police. “We plan to plant saplings throughout all tehsils of Mardan district,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a proclaimed offender Bakhti Rahman, alias Bakhtay, and recovered weapons from him. Bakhtay, hailing from Jamal Garhai village, was arrested along with a Kalashnikov rifle. The police said Bakhtay was wanted in a number of robberies and murder cases and his other accomplices have already been arrested.