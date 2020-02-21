102 truckloads of sugar stopped from entering Afghanistan

LANDIKOTAL: On the directives of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in Islamabad, the customs authorities at the Torkham border did not allow entry of 102 trailer trucks carrying 3,774 tons of sugar to Afghanistan.

The trucks were sent them back to Jamrud customs office in the Khyber tribal district for further action, sources said on Thursday. A Pakistan Customs official at Torkham told The News while requesting anonymity that on the written directives of the ECC in Islamabad, they not allow the 102 trucks loaded with 3,774 tons sugar being exported to Afghanistan. He said the ECC had taken the decision after the shortage of sugar in the country caused hike in prices.

He said the trucks had reached Torkham border two weeks ago and had paid all export dues and taxes. He said all the trucks were sent to the Jamrud customs office where they would be waiting for further directives of the ECC. The official said the export of onions was also banned to Afghanistan to prevent shortages in the country. He said all customs agents had been informed of the ECC ban on export of sugar and onions.