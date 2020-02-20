Family demands arrest of alleged killer

Bureau report By

PESHAWAR: A family has demanded of the police and other authorities to provide them justice by arresting the killers of one Sarwar Khan. Talking to reporters at the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, the children and relatives of Sarwar asked the provincial and federal governments as well as KP inspector general of police (IGP) to provide them justice.

They said that Sarwar Khan was killed allegedly by his brother Darwish Khan and his son was injured a few years ago, but the killer was still roaming the area and local police were not taking action against him. They said they were helpless and poor and the local police were not heeding their repeated requests.