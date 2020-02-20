Official wants hike in budget for education

TIMERGARA: District Education Officer (Male), Lower Dir, Ghulam Nabi Khan, on Wednesday said that the provincial government should increase annual budget for the education sector to enhance literacy rate and quality of education in the province.

Talking to The News, the DEO said that keeping in view the existing rapid growth in population in Pakistan it was almost impossible to increase literacy rate and improve standard of education at the public sector schools.