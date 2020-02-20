WEF to conduct Executive Opinion Survey

ISLAMABAD: The World Economic Forum (WEF), in partnership with Mishal Pakistan, will conduct the Executive Opinion Survey 2020 in Pakistan by beginning in March 2020.

The Executive Opinion Survey, “The Voice of the Business Community”, is a major component of The Global Competitiveness Report and provides the key ingredient that turns the report into a representative annual measure of a nation’s economic environment and its ability to achieve sustained growth. The survey gathers valuable information on a broad range of variables for which hard data sources are scarce or nonexistent. High-level business executives operating in Pakistan will be surveyed to capture their opinion on the business environment in which they operate.

The Global Competitiveness Report has been the World Economic Forum’s flagship publication since 1979 and is widely recognised as the world’s leading cross-country comparison of factors affecting economic competitiveness and growth.

Mishal Pakistan as the Country Partner Institute of the New Economy and Society Platforms, World Economic Forum, provides public policy guidelines to government institutions, business leaders and policy think tanks on the competitiveness challenges and performance gaps. Mishal works on benchmarking Pakistan’s competitiveness rankings with more than 145 economies globally. Pakistan ranked at 110 among 141 countries on the Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum in 2019.

A sample of company executives in Pakistan will be asked to complete this important and confidential survey. Amir Jahangir, Chief Executive Officer of Mishal Pakistan, notes that it is vitally important that each executive sampled completes the survey, the valuable input is crucial to generate key data on influencing Pakistan’s indices reflecting the information communication technology, technological readiness, business dynamism and innovation capacity.