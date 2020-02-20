World must press India to implement UN resolutions: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday the international community had a responsibility to raise awareness about India’s crimes against humanity and put pressure on New Delhi for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to a cross-party delegation of UK parliamentarians — led by Debbie Abrahams, Chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir —the Prime Minister said Pakistan believed that a just and lasting solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was essential for peace, security and stability in South Asia. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue supporting the Kashmiri people in their struggle for attaining their just and inalienable right to self-determination.

Khan commended the Group’s consistent focus on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and noted the important contribution made by its earlier reports on the human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

The Prime Minister apprised the delegation of dire human rights and humanitarian conditions in the IoJ&K in the aftermath of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 last year. He underlined that eight million Kashmiris were under a military siege for the last six months, with all their rights and freedoms taken away.

Khan also highlighted the threat to peace and security posed by the Indian leadership’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground. He underlined that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) inspired Bharatiya Janata Party government’s Hindutva ideology was squeezing the Kashmiris in IoJ&K on the one hand and constricting the space for India’s minorities on the other hand.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that India could resort to a “false flag” operation in order to divert world’s attention from its unacceptable actions in the IoJ&K. The delegation comprised members of parliament from across the UK, including MPs Imran Hussain, Sarah Britcliffe, James Daly, Tahir Ali, Judith Cummins, Mark Eastwood, Lord Qurban Hussain, and Yasmine Dar, Member National Executive Committee (NEC) of Labour Party.