NZ call up Henry for India Test

AUCKLAND: Fast bowler Matt Henry has been called up to the New Zealand Test squad against India as cover for Neil Wagner, who is awaiting the birth of his child.

New Zealand Cricket tweeted that Henry will arrive in Wellington on Wednesday evening for the Test starting on Friday, and Wagner will not be joining the squad as he and his wife await the birth of their first child. Wagner will remain in Tauranga until the birth.

Henry will join Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson among the pace options for New Zealand. The Basin Reserve pitch wore a pretty green look with 15-18mm grass two days before the Test, except for a slightly bare patch at one end, which meant the possibility of New Zealand playing four quicks could not be ruled out.

Even though Lockie Ferguson had returned to the domestic Ford Trophy, coach Gary Stead had said recently that his “loads aren’t anywhere near for us to be able to consider him for four-day (Test) cricket.” Henry, too, has been playing the Ford Trophy but Stead had said picking Jamieson over Henry in the initial squad was a “tough call”.

While Jamieson will be in line for a Test debut after impressing in the recent ODIs, Henry has played 12 Tests, including the Sydney game against Australia last month in which he finished with 1 for 94 and 1 for 54 in New Zealand’s 279-run loss before being dropped.

Overall, Henry has taken 30 Test wickets in his 12 games with an average exceeding 50. He has played two Tests against India — both in India in 2016 — but it was in the World Cup semi-final last year that he troubled them with his 3 for 37 to set up New Zealand’s win.

The hosts will be eager to pose problems for India again, this time because the two Tests count for the World Test Championship, where New Zealand are currently placed sixth with only one win from six games.

India, meanwhile, are on top with seven wins from as many games.