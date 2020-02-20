Trophy unveiled in Karachi

KARACHI: With just a day to go for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League to kick off, the glitzy trophy the six teams will be competing for was unveiled at the National Stadium here on Wednesday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators), Darren Sammy (Peshawar Zalmi), Shadab Khan (Islamabad United), Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings) and Sohail Akhtar (Lahore Qalandars) were present at the trophy unveiling ceremony.

The trophy was brought to the stadium by legendary squash player Jahangir Khan. Jahangir carried the silverware to the field of play and handed it over to defending champions Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The fifth edition of the tournament kicks off on Thursday (today) at the National Stadium with Quetta Gladiators taking on two-time winners Islamabad United in the opening match. — Geo.tv