Germany hails corporal punishment ban

Islamabad: German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck has hailed the Islamabad High Court for banning corporal punishment in Islamabad's government schools.

"Congratulations on the decision of Islamabad High Court to prohibit physical punishment for children," the envoy tweeted.

The court had slapped the corporal punishment ban on the petition of singer and rights and education advocate Shehzad Roy, who had sought orders for the abolition of Section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which allows parents, guardians and teachers to use corporal punishment in 'good faith'.

According to the German ambassador, violence against children could never be 'in good faith'.

"It (violence against children) negatively affects their (children's) mental and physical health. Thanks for the initiative Shehzad Roy!"

In a tweet, Shehzad Roy said he was grateful that the operation of brutal, inhuman and unconstitutional colonial-era law Section 89 (of PPC) has been stopped by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. "Congratulations to all my dear children of Islamabad & Pakistan," he said.