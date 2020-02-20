Sikh pilgrims meet PBIT chairman

Islamabad : A group of 140 Sikh pilgrims, including socialites and investors living in England, met Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan at a breakfast here on Wednesday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest, investment and tourism in Pakistan with particular reference to religious tourism.

The Sikh led by Sardar Ranjit Singh Rana, described the opening of the Kartarpur corridor by the incumbent Government as a great step for the Sikhs.

Sardar Ranjit Singh said that the way Pakistan was focusing on Sikh religious tourism, especially by Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and his company Centaurus, Pakistan would surely become the best place for tourism. “I have been here three times this year and have been hosted by PBIT chairman”, he said.

He said that the Sikh community was grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan, his Government, and Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan for their gesture.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the way in which Pakistan’s actions regarding religious freedoms are being appreciated in the world is the core spirit of religion of Islam. Our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized on protection of rights of non-Muslims and made their lives easy,” he said saying that no one could find greater act of tolerance than that.

He said that the honesty and affection shown by Chief of the Army Staff for Navjot Singh Sidhu was widely criticized in India, but General Bajwa fulfilled his promise.” Thanks to their initiative, the dignity of Pakistan has increased in the world,” he said.

He said the Sikh community also stands with Kashmiris all over the world, while it is regrettable that the Modi’s Government attitude towards Muslims in the neighboring country is sad and condemnable.