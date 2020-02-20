close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
AFP
February 20, 2020

West Bank teen killed in clashes

World

AFP
February 20, 2020

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian teenager died Wednesday from wounds sustained during clashes with Palestinian security forces in the West Bank, the health ministry said. Salah Zakareneh, 17, was shot during a “violent clash” with Palestinian “security forces and armed men in the Qabatiya area” late Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement. According to Palestinian news website Maan, Zakareneh was shot in the chest. Three people, one of them a member of the Palestinian security forces, were wounded in the clashes, according to a security source cited by Maan. The violence reportedly erupted during celebrations following the release of a prisoner from an Israeli jail.

