Fourcade wins biathlon title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANTHOLZ, Italy: Frenchman Martin Fourcade won his 11th world biathlon title on Wednesday, equalling the record haul of individual golds held by Norway legend Ole-Einar Bjoerndalen. Four-time Olympic champion Fourcade capitalised on his win to clinch the crystal globe for the individual speciality while tightening his grip on the overall World Cup. Bjoerndalen was a dominant force in world and Olympic biathlon before retiring two years ago.
ANTHOLZ, Italy: Frenchman Martin Fourcade won his 11th world biathlon title on Wednesday, equalling the record haul of individual golds held by Norway legend Ole-Einar Bjoerndalen. Four-time Olympic champion Fourcade capitalised on his win to clinch the crystal globe for the individual speciality while tightening his grip on the overall World Cup. Bjoerndalen was a dominant force in world and Olympic biathlon before retiring two years ago.