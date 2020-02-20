Fourcade wins biathlon title

ANTHOLZ, Italy: Frenchman Martin Fourcade won his 11th world biathlon title on Wednesday, equalling the record haul of individual golds held by Norway legend Ole-Einar Bjoerndalen. Four-time Olympic champion Fourcade capitalised on his win to clinch the crystal globe for the individual speciality while tightening his grip on the overall World Cup. Bjoerndalen was a dominant force in world and Olympic biathlon before retiring two years ago.