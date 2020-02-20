close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
February 20, 2020

Darren Sammy applies for Pakistan citizenship

Sports

February 20, 2020

LAHORE: Darren Sammy, he captain of Peshawar Zalmi, is looking for Pakistani nationality as his application for the honorary citizenship is lying with President Arif Alvi, Peshawar Zalmi owner revealed on Wednesday.

According to information available here, Javed Afridi disclosed this information during a meeting with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. “We want honorary citizenship for Darren Sammy and an application in this regard is also lying pending before the President.”

