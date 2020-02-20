PTI workers’ convention on 23rd

LAHORE: A large convention of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf workers will be held at Greater Iqbal Park on the occasion of oath taking ceremony of the Punjab office-bearers on February 23.

This was stated by PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry while briefing journalists at a local hotel on Wednesday. As many as 11, 000 office-bearers of PTI from district, city, tehsil and neighbourhood councils would take oath in the convention.

The oath will be administered to them by Saif Ullah Niazi, central secretary general of the party. Ejaz Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to make PTI an institution, for which, his workers were also making their best possible contribution. He said PTI inherited a country which was facing serious crisis but now under the leadership of Imran Khan, it was moving towards improvement.

Ejaz Chaudhry said that in the coming days, situation would further improve and challanges like price hike and unemployment would be addressed to a considerable extent. The PTI members, including Ali Imtiaz Warraich, Umsan Saeed Basra, Nadeem Qadir Bhindar and Ishtiaq Malik, were also present.