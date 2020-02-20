SSP Muhammad Ayyaz Saleem assumed the charge of DIG M-4 Zone.

He will look after the charge of Deputy Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Zone (M-4) as well until DIG Sultan Ch returns from staff college course.

As a Zonal Commander an important meeting was held under his chairmanship in which all officials concerned of Zone M-4 participated. Ayyaz Saleem especially emphasised upon financial matters for speedy completion. On directing administrative posted officers, he said, "Compliance of senior command in true spirit is required strictly" so that all matters could be finalised in stipulated time. He directed that officers who perform well should be highlighted so that they could be awarded accordingly.

On the other hand, any black sheep would be thrown out if noticed at any stage. He assured that no compromise would be made upon integrity of NHMP.