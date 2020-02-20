People to get quality flour through chakkis: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat and reviewed the programmes relating to registration of flour chakkis, fair price shops, progress on extension project of model bazaars and revival of cottage industry.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the PTI government would provide quality flour to the masses through flour chakkis at official price. Urban Unit will undertake survey of flour chakkis; Food Department will do the registration while Industries and Trade Department will perform the duties of coordination. Soft loans will also be provided for setting up new flour chakkis. The pilot project of registration of chakkis and setting up new ones will be launched from Lahore.

While taking about the progress on the setting up of new model bazaars, the minister directed that decision to remain model bazaars open for the whole week should be implemented. He said the the skill of handicrafts would be kept alive and all possible encouragement and assistance would be provided to the artisans. The marketing of handicrafts will be done from the platform of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and Tevta. “We will also set up a cottage industries authority and an Act will be passed for the purpose. A constitutional institution is the need of the hour for the encouragement of artisans on a permanent basis, he concluded.

High-ranking officers of Industries and Trade Department, Urban Unit, CEO of Model Bazaars Management Committee and other officers concerned participated in the meeting.

transferred, posted: Commissioner Gujranwala Zahid Akhtar Zaman has been transferred and posted as Secretary Irrigation against a vacant post. In the regard, Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued notification here Wednesday.

ETPBMinistry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has granted extension in the contract period of colonel (r) Ghafoor Arshad as a superintending engineer (BS-19) Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Lahore, for a period of one year. According to Amir Hashmi, a spokesperson for ETPB, Ghafoor Arshad has given extension on merit as he is a competent officer.

PU extends registration date: Punjab University has extended the date of online registration with single fee for Associate Degree in Science (Private) for BSc English only (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D & General Nursing) till Feb 28, 2020. Details are also available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.