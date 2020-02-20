close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2020

PSL security reviewed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
LAHORE: SSP Operations held a meeting with the representatives of allied departments to review the arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season-5.

The representatives of Civil Defence, Lesco, Rescue 1122, Distinct Health Department, PHA, LWMC, Lahore Parking Company, district administration and special branch and other law-enforcing agencies attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that heavy contingents of police would be deployed at the players’ residence, entry and exit points of the stadium and the route leading to the Gaddafi Stadium.

