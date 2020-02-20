Focus on social sector uplift: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of MNAs and MPAs of Gujranwala Division here Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the progress made on development schemes in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Narowal and Sialkot and discussed proposals for the inclusion of new development projects in the next annual development programme. The chief minister issued directions for the solution of constituency-related problems while parliamentarians presented their proposals about new development schemes.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister reiterated that assembly members are his lieutenants and their problems will be solved on a priority basis. Coordination with assembly members will produce the best results, he added. The number of model police stations will be increased and development work will be done according to the priorities of assembly members in their constituencies. Justice will be done in the distribution of development funds; he assured and added that Hafizabad university project would be included in next ADP. He directed to improve the cleanliness situation in Gujrat and added that construction of Mandi Bahauddin-Kharian Road would be done on a priority basis. The government will provide facilities at the doorsteps of the people by upgrading schools and healthcare facilities, he added.

The chief minister said, “We all have to serve the masses as a team and chief minister-ship is not a post but an important responsibility. Public service is my core agenda, he added. The past rulers ignored the genuine priorities of the people and wasted resources on exhibitory projects. The time of pomp and show has gone and performance is given priority now. The PTI government has focused on social sector development, he added.

The chief minister directed to initiate crackdown against all sort of mafias in the province and reiterated that such looters will not be tolerated. The chief minister said that funds would be provided for education, healthcare and clean drinking water schemes in consultation with assembly members. Funds will be provided for the repair and maintenance of Gujranwala Division roads and public welfare schemes will be implemented in consultation with the elected representatives.

Talking on this occasion, the assembly members said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given the status of the chief minister to elected representatives in their constituencies. The elected representatives have been given respect by their inclusion in divisional and district level committees. You fulfill your promises and consultation process is praise-worthy. Your administrative team is performing best in Gujranwala Division, they added.

Provincial ministers Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Muhammad Akhlaque, Muhammad Rizwan, MNAs, including Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan, Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Ch. Shaukat Ali Bhatti, MPAs Saleem Sarwar Jora, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayyat, Ch. Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhary, Muhammad Tariq Tarrar, Sajid Ahmad Khan, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Muhammad Mamoon Tarrar, Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Chief Secretary, IG Police, SMBR, Commissioner, RPO, DCs and DPOs of Gujranwala Division as well as secretaries of departments concerned attended the meeting.