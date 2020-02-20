Int’l Snowboarding Championship: Tourists, lovers of snow games throng Malam Jabba

MINGORA: A large number of local and foreign tourists, lovers of snow games thronged the scenic Malam Jabba ski resort to take part in the International Snowboarding Championship and enjoy the event on Wednesday.

Jointly organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Samon’s Group, men and women and children players from Pakistan, Holland, Afghanistan and other countries are participating in the snowboarding, joint slalom and parallel joint slalom competitions.

The players from Pakistan, Holland, Afghanistan took part in the joint slalom and parallel joint slalom and exhibited their skills in the snowboarding competitions.

Children also participated in the joint slalom and parallel joint slalom contests and received thunderous applause from the spectators.

Later, the organisers gave away awards and prizes to the position holders in the snowboarding competitions.

On the first day, the Pakistani players exhibited extraordinary skills and won the joint slalom contest during the day-long competitions. Islamabad-based 24-year old Irfan Khan clinched the first position, Emmad Ali second and Irshad Ali stood third in the joint slalom competitions. The foreign and local tourists and visitors, who have already reached the serene resort, enjoyed the games and music on the white snow in Malam Jabba. Malam Jabba is the only civil skiing resort in Pakistan at about 8500 feet above the sea level.