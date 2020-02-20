ANP concerned at scuffle in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial general secretary and deputy opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak has expressed concern over the scuffle between lawmakers.

He said that lawmaker in KP assembly despite the difference of opinion and parties respect each other and had never resorted to such action. Sardar Hussain Babak said that members should realize that they were representing their voters in the assembly and should refrain from such indecent acts. He added that the speaker should uphold the sanctity of his oath and treat all members equally. The ANP lawmaker said that speaker should not succumb to the government pressure. Sardar Hussain said that government had pushed the opposition members to the wall, adding that it was the opposition right to protest the unequal distribution of the resources of the province. He said resources should be distributed according to need and equality basis.